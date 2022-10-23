Charges against rapper Lil Durk dropped in connection to 2019 shooting incident at The Varsity

Channel 2 Action News has learned rapper Lil Durk will no longer face any charges in connection to the 2019 shooting outside of The Varsity in Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lil Durk, whose name is Derrick Banks was charged in connection to a shooting outside of The Varsity, a few days after the Super Bowl in 2019.

Back in 2019, Banks spoke with Channel 2 Action News hours before he surrendered.

“I have nothing to hide,” Banks told Channel 2 Action News. “I have nothing to run from.”

Banks said he canceled his tour and immediately flew to Atlanta when he found out he was wanted by Atlanta police.

RELATED STORIES:

Banks was facing criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, unlawful for employed by associated with criminal street gang to conduct/participate in crime, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

RELATED VIDEO:



