New charges against Russian propagandist Krasovsky - advocated drowning Ukrainian children

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has pressed new charges against Russian propagandist Anton Krasovsky, the agency’s press service reported on Telegram on July 18.

According to the investigation, in one of the episodes of his program, he publicly called for the drowning and burning of Ukrainian children.

This episode was broadcast on Russia Today, on the propagandist's YouTube and Telegram channels, which have hundreds of thousands of subscribers, the SBU stated.

"He turns the Russian audience against Ukrainians and calls for the physical destruction of the Ukrainian people,"it said.

“According to the expert opinion, these statements are public calls for the genocide of Ukrainians.”

Krasovsky was charged over public calls for genocide - part. 2 of Article 442 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. If found guilty he faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

In February, Krasovsky was found guilty in absentia of public calls for genocide and forcible change or overthrow of the constitutional order of Ukraine. He was sentenced to five years in prison with confiscation of property.

Anton Krasovsky was the director of Russian language broadcasting at RT TV channel. In October 2022, another propagandist Margarita Simonyan said that she had allegedly stopped working with him after Krasovsky publicly called for "drowning" and "burning" Ukrainian children.

