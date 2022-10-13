Charges against student who had gun at Wayne High School football game sent to prosecutor

Charges filed against a student who had a gun at a Wayne High School football game a week ago have been sent to the juvenile delinquency division of the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, the Huber Heights Police Department said.

The student is not being identified by name because the person is a juvenile.

On Oct. 7, Huber Heights police were notified about an accusation that a student was in possession of an illegal substance, city schools Superintendent Jason Enix said in a message to parents and guardians obtained by News Center 7. Officers found that the student had a pistol, 18 rounds of ammunition and marijuana, all of which led to the student’s arrest.

The police incident report indicated the student could be charged with carrying a concealed weapon, illegal conveyance or possession and possession of drugs.

Whether all or some of those charges are the ones that have been sent to the county prosecutor’s juvenile delinquency division has not been made clear. Whether the student is being detained in a county facility for juveniles until a hearing date also has not been made clear.

The Oct. 7 incident was the second in two weeks, Superintendent Enix has said in previous News Center 7 coverage. Police found a handgun on that student, who was stopped by a police officer for trying to sneak someone into a football game who didn’t have a ticket.

That student also was arrested. There has been no further information released about that first incident.

We will update this developing report as more information becomes available.