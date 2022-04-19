Charges against woman accused of falsifying government documents dismissed

Apr. 19—EBENSBURG, Pa. — Charges against a Johnstown woman accused of doctoring a pension application at the Cambria County Veterans Affairs office in Ebensburg where she worked were dismissed by order of a Cambria County judge.

Cambria County President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III issued an opinion on April 14, stating that the Commonwealth failed to meet the burden of proof against Denise Louise Lloyd, 52, and ordered that charges be dismissed.

Lloyd was charged in September with tampering with public records or information by the Cambria County Detective Bureau.

According to a criminal complaint, an investigation began when a client said she had received a letter from the VA requesting a breakdown of the care she receives and the money she pays.

The Statement in Support of Claim document said she pays her daughter and her son-in-law for monthly care but the woman, her daughter and son-in-law say they never filled out or signed any portion of the caregiver form in the application or any such documents, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, the family said the woman also did not need a caregiver.

At a hearing in March, Lloyd argued that the sole charge against her should be dismissed because the commonwealth failed to meet its burden of proof at the preliminary hearing, the alleged violation was lacking significance and that she was the victim of selective prosecution.

At a preliminary hearing, the commonwealth presented the testimony of the woman's daughter and son-in-law and Zackery Portser, who was the director the the county's office of Veterans' Services at the time.

Lloyd made a motion to dismiss at the time of the preliminary hearing, which was denied.

Both the woman's daughter and son-in-law testified that they knew she was going to apply for benefits but did not go with her or sign any documents.

Portser testified that Lloyd had been working in the office for 18 months at the time of the incident and that she was trained and certified on how to complete applications and that there had been no prior issues.

He added that he believed the information on the application — including the names of caregivers — would have needed to come from the woman as Lloyd would not have known the information otherwise, the opinion said.

The opinion states that to establish a case, the commonwealth must present evidence that Lloyd made a false entry in or alteration of a record or document, that the entry or alteration was false, that Lloyd knew the entry or alteration was false and that Lloyd knew that the record or document belonged to or was received or kept by the government or required by law to be kept by others for information of the government.

Lloyd argued that no harm occurred as no payments were made to the woman.

She said that the Veteran's Affairs Inspector General Agent Juan Sanin informed the investigating detective that after reviewing the matter he concluded that there was insufficient evidence of a crime being committed, according to the opinion.

On Lloyd's claim of selective prosecution, the opinion states that there was no evidence to establish the claims of selective prosecution and that she was not entitled to relief on that claim.