Charges allege Clinton County woman tried to shoot a Missouri police officer

An Aviston woman has been charged with trying to shoot a Missouri police officer, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced.

Ashley Hollenkamp, 42, was charged with assault first-degree or attempt - special victim and armed criminal action. The special victim cited in the charge is a police officer.

Hollenkamp was in Bangert Park in Florissant, Missouri, with a firearm when police arrived on Saturday.

“Police tried to persuade the defendant to relinquish the firearm,” a news release stated.

Hollenkamp is accused of pointing a firearm at a Florissant police officer and pulling the trigger, according to the news release. There wasn’t a bullet in the firearm’s chamber, however, and when she attempted to get a bullet into the chamber, the firearm jammed.

The news release stated that “after an argument with her husband, the defendant became suicidal and grabbed his firearm” and then went to the park.

“But for the grace of God this situation could have resulted in a horrible tragedy,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement.

Court records do not list a defense attorney for Hollenkamp.

Her bond was set at $75,000.