Charges allege Lake Crystal man was impaired during fatal crash

Aug. 21—NEW ULM — A Lake Crystal man faces a criminal vehicular homicide charge related to a fatal crash in New Ulm that resulted in an 82-year-old woman's death Thursday afternoon.

John Roy Deleo, 53, was charged with a felony for vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol and a misdemeanor for DWI in Brown County District Court.

Sharon Ann Portner, of New Ulm, died after the crash near the intersection of South Broadway Street and 15th Street South, according to a State Patrol report and a criminal complaint filed against Deleo.

The complaint alleges Deleo showed signs of intoxication after the crash and may have been speeding in the lead up to it. Deleo reportedly told police he was driving south on Broadway going 45-50 mph in a BMW convertible when Portner pulled her Mitsubishi Outlander in front of him, according to the complaint.

Police officers stated Deleo told them he hadn't had anything to drink. When asked again, they reported he said he had "two."

The officers stated they observed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests and when they first arrived on scene, including glassy and bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, stumbling and swaying. Deleo declined a preliminary breath test but later had a blood sample drawn, according to the complaint. The complaint doesn't include results from the blood test.

Deleo told police he picked up food from Turner Hall beforehand and was on his way home. A worker who took his order over the phone told police that the caller "struggled" in placing the order and remarked how fast he planned to drive home on his way out, according to the complaint.

Another motorist reportedly observed the collision after Deleo passed him on Broadway going south. The motorist saw Portner attempt to turn left from Broadway going north on to 15th Street when her vehicle got T-boned. Deleo's vehicle was going an estimated 50-60 mph at the time, the motorist told police — the speed limit at the location is 40 mph.

Deleo's initial appearance in court is set for Aug. 29.

