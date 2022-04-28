Charges allege man bit, hit woman in Mankato

Apr. 28—The Free Press

MANKATO — A Cleveland man allegedly bit a woman on her leg and hit her in the face after climbing through a window to get into her Mankato residence, according to charges filed Wednesday.

Joshua James Dobie, 38, faces felonies for burglary and domestic assault in Blue Earth County District Court.

The woman reported she woke up Friday to find Dobie inside her residence confronting her about their past relationship, according to a criminal complaint. She said he went through an unsecured window to get inside.

When she attempted to leave, Dobie allegedly bit her on the right leg. She then kicked him off and ran to her vehicle.

Dobie reportedly got into the passenger side and refused to get out. The woman reported she started driving around town because she was fearful and didn't know what else to do.

She parked in a downtown parking lot, at which point Dobie jumped out of the vehicle with her phone. The woman agreed to let him back in the vehicle if he returned her phone.

After the woman drove toward a relative's house in the hopes they'd call the police, Dobie reportedly jumped out of the vehicle. He had earlier punched the dashboard, leaving a fist-size hole, and punched her multiple times on the right side of her head, the complaint states.

An officer reported the woman had a bite and scratch mark on her right leg, scratches on her right elbow, and red marks on her right wrist and left wrist.

Police hadn't located Dobie by the time the charges were filed. There is a warrant out for his arrest.

