Charges allege man forced himself on ill woman

Mar. 21—MANKATO — A Mankato man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she was drifting in and out of sleep with a fever in November.

Timothy James Otto, 24, was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Otto, who worked with the woman, reportedly offered to drive her home on Nov. 23 before the two decided to go to his apartment to watch movies, according to a criminal complaint. Once there, she said she started to feel ill and went to sleep in a bed.

He made advances on her, the complaint states, prompting her to say no. She said he persisted after she told him she had a boyfriend, with him saying that was "stupid," and at one point she kissed him in the hopes he'd leave her alone.

After he stopped for a short time, she told police, he restarted his advances and forced her into sexual intercourse.

The woman and another person reported the alleged sexual assault to Mankato police on Nov. 25. Otto reportedly called while they were there, saying he messed up and he acknowledged the woman was sick at the time.

Police say Otto admitted to sexual relations with the woman, but thought he misread the situation.

The woman received a sexual assault examination afterward. Police took DNA samples from the woman and Otto.

Otto's first appearance in court is set for June 15.