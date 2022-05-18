Charges allege man involved in Le Sueur construction burglary

May 18—LE CENTER — Charges filed Wednesday in Le Sueur County allege a man burglarized an Elysian construction company in 2020.

Jordan David Lindeman, 24, no permanent address, faces two felonies for burglary and theft in Le Sueur County District Court.

The charges relate to a Dec. 27, 2020, incident reported at Henniger Construction. Lindeman is accused of being among three suspects who broke in and stole about $23,000 in tools, equipment and a 2002 Ford Excursion, according to a release.

Security footage and evidence collected from the recovered vehicle reportedly identified Lindeman as one of the suspects. The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact an investigator at 507-357-4440.

