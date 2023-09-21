Charges allege man threatened to drive truck through store

Sep. 21—NORTH MANKATO — A man is accused of threatening to drive his truck through a North Mankato store and to show up with a shotgun on his next visit, according to charges filed in Nicollet County.

Steven Scott Gray, 63, of Easton, was charged with felony threats of violence and misdemeanor disorderly conduct in Nicollet County District Court.

A criminal complaint states the employee told a North Mankato police officer that Gray made the threats after coming in to dispute charges on his account. An employee at a similar store in Shakopee reported Gray recently made similar threats toward him, including telling him, "Next time you might be seeing me, it's going to be up in Shakopee with a shotgun."

The officer contacted Gray, according to the complaint, and Gray accused the stores of taking significant amounts of money from him and repeated how he was going to drive a truck through the door. Regarding the shotgun, he reportedly said he didn't own one but was going to buy one the next day.

Gray allegedly then said he'd "hate to make a liar out of them" in reference to the accusations about him threatening to bring a shotgun to the stores. The officer reported him saying, "You won't know when but I'm going to do it."

Police arrested Gray on Sept. 15.