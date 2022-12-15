Charges allege Mankato man raped coworker

Dec. 14—MANKATO — A Mankato man is accused of raping a coworker in October 2021.

Myshohn Antion King, 38, was charged with felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct Monday in Blue Earth County District Court. Third-degree sexual conduct involves the use of force.

A woman told police she worked with King during an overnight shift last year starting on Oct. 17 and ending Oct. 18, according to a criminal complaint. Police didn't identify what business the two worked at in the complaint.

The two went on several smoke breaks around other coworkers throughout the shift, she said, before he led her away outside the building past semi-trailers and near trash compactors.

They talked about camera locations on the way, the complaint states, with the woman noting he was taking her away from where they could be seen.

Police say she told them he backed her against a compactor and sexually assaulted her. She said she didn't flee because she was afraid of him.

The woman went to the hospital afterward and received a sexual assault exam.

An officer interviewed King later in the month. The officer reported King told him he hadn't had any contact, "sexual or otherwise," with the woman and there would be no reason for his DNA to be on her.

After King declined to provide a DNA sample, police obtained a search warrant and obtained a sample from him Nov. 5.

An analysis by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reportedly linked the DNA sample to results from the woman's sexual assault exam.

King's initial appearance in court is scheduled for Feb. 2.

