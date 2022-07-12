Charges in alleged armed robbery sent to county court

Jul. 12—SUNBURY — Charges of felony robbery will proceed to Northumberland County Court after an 18-year-old Sunbury resident appeared before a district judge Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

Elijah Simpson, of Catawissa Avenue, was charged by Sunbury police after a Dec. 17 incident. According to police, Simpson held up another man at gunpoint along North Fourth Street before stealing $40 and a cellphone.

Simpson was caught in the Harrisburg area and was held on $100,000 after appearing before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey by video in May.

On Tuesday, Simpson appeared for a preliminary hearing in front of Toomey with his attorney, Chief Public Defender Ed Greco.

Police say the incident began when officer Gary Bregensir was dispatched to the 800 block of N. 4th Street for a report of an armed robbery in progress.

When Bregensir arrived, the victim told him a male wearing a ski mask and a blue puffy jacket pulled out a handgun behind Fulton Bank on Shroyer Avenue and said, "give me everything," according to police.

The victim told police he gave the man his iPhone and $40 before the suspect ran, police said.

Police contacted AT&T and the company said the phone was powered off and the last known area the phone was located was in the area of the robbery, police said.

The victim told police he knows of the suspect, but didn't know his name. The victim told police his brother, who was in Union County Jail, would know who the alleged suspect was, police said.

Officers made contact with the incarcerated individual and the man told officers he knows the man goes by "Elijah Eli," police said.

A social media search was conducted and pictures were gathered of the alleged suspect and sent to county probation officers who identified Simpson, police said. Probation officers said Simpson was recently taken off juvenile probation, police said.

The victim testified Tuesday and told Toomey he was on his way to get coffee from Turkey Hill on N. 4th Street when he noticed a group of males on the corner of N. 4th and Lincoln streets.

When the victim left Turkey Hill, he walked to Shroyer Avenue when Simpson allegedly ran up to him and said, "give me everything," while pointing a black handgun at him, he told the judge.

Greco cross-examined the alleged victim and Bregensir and asked the officer if he recovered a handgun, or had any video of the incident.

Bregensir said he did not.

Greco asked for the charges to be dropped but Toomey said there was enough evidence to send the charges to county court.

Simpson faces felony robbery charges and felony charges for carrying a firearm without a license.

Simpson remains incarcerated at Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $100,000 cash.