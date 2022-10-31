Charges to be announced for Paul Pelosi's suspected attacker

Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) -The United States should stop trying to contain and suppress China and avoid creating obstacles to the relationship, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his U.S. counterpart on Monday. Wang also said in a Monday phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that export controls that Washington imposed on China severely damaged its legitimate rights and must be rectified, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry. On the call, Blinken also discussed Russia's war against Ukraine and the threats it poses to global security and economic stability, the U.S. Department of State said in a separate statement.