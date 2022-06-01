New charges in Antrim County animal cruelty case

May 31—BELLAIRE — A woman previously sought on animal cruelty charges in separate cases spanning two states is facing five new felony charges in Antrim County.

Brooklynn Beck, 28, of Central Lake, appeared before an 86th District Court Magistrate, after five charges of killing and torturing animals were added to a single animal abuse charge.

Michael Patrick Turland, 43, with addresses in Central Lake and Kingman, Arizona is listed as a co-defendant.

Beck and Turland, a man officials previously identified as Beck's fiancé, are being investigated by law enforcement officers in Michigan and Arizona after more than 200 exotic animals were found deceased inside freezers on property the couple occupied, officials said.

Beck on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to the additional charges of killing and torturing animals and her $25,000/10 percent surety bond was continued by Magistrate Sarah Lorigan.

The complaint issued May 18 by Antrim County Prosecutor James Rossiter states Beck is accused of knowingly killing or torturing a dog, two snakes, an iguana and a lizard.

A previous charge stated Beck failed to provide adequate care, or negligently allowed 25 or more animals to suffer unnecessary neglect, torture or pain.

The six charges are punishable by between four and seven years in prison and fines of between $5,000 and $10,000, court records show.

A preliminary exam is scheduled for June 15, court records show.

Beck requested a court-appointed attorney and records show the Michigan Indigent Defense Council assigned the case to Mattias Johnson.

Johnson did not return a call seeking comment Tuesday.

Beck and Turland together owned House of Floof, a dog grooming business they operated inside a rented warehouse in Central Lake, Sheriff Dan Bean previously said.

Beck was also previously charged in a Grand Traverse County animal cruelty incident, and arraigned in April on a single misdemeanor charge following a report from staff with another dog grooming business, this one in Blair Township.

Story continues

Beck was employed by the unnamed grooming business and had only worked there a few months, officials said, when she was terminated after a small-breed dog — a shih tzu between 10 and 12 years old — died after being returned to its owner.

Bean said officials in Antrim County were aware of complaints by House of Floof's customers, but it was the grim discovery of exotic animals frozen alive in a chest freezer at a house the couple was renting that Bean said resulted in the original arrest warrant.

Bean said officers at the Muckle Road property also found dozens of live animals including dogs, rabbits, mice, painted turtles, a large tortoise, a smaller tortoise, a bearded dragon, a monitor lizard, chameleons and at least 20 snakes.

A similar discovery was previously confirmed by law enforcement in Mohave County, Arizona, officials said, and court records show Turland was charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty when a homeowner in April found 183 animals dead inside a freezer at a home the couple was renting.

Turland, who is listed as having both Central Lake and Kingman, Arizona addresses, was arraigned in Mohave County Superior Court on May 26, court records show.

In Grand Traverse County, Magistrate Tammi Rodgers previously released Beck on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

No upcoming court dates are listed in that case, following a May 20 request from Beck for the court to appoint her a new attorney.