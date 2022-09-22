Charges approved for 2 additional suspects in connection to Greene County shooting

Two men are being accused of attempted murder in connection to a shooting in Greene County earlier this month.

According to Greene County Sheriff’s Office, an 18-year-old woman was shot by an acquaintance during a domestic dispute on Sept. 12.

She was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

On Thursday, charges were approved for Aaron Davis, 21, and Jahmel Morgan, 22, both of Dayton. Davis has been charged with attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence. Morgan was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder and conspiracy to commit murder, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

From left to right: La'Dashiaun Brown, Aaron Davis and Jahmel Morgan

They’re the second and third suspects to be charged in the incident. La’Dashiaun Brown, 21, of Dayton, was arrested near Republic, Ohio on Sept. 12, hours after the shooting. He’s been charged with felonious assault and receiving stolen property.

All three men are being held in the Greene County Jail.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.



