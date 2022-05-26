Charges approved against suspect in U.S Route 35 shooting death in Riverside

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office has approved charges against a man accused of a deadly crash on U.S. Route 35 in Riverside on May 8.

Riverside Police presented the charges and were prosecutor-approved for Jamar Hayes. The 26-year-old man was named as a person of interest on May 16 and accused of killing Shauna Cameron as she was driving on Route 35 on Mother’s Day.

>> RELATED: Police ID man considered ‘strong person of interest’ in deadly shooting on U.S. 35 in Riverside

Police are still searching for Hayes with a nationwide warrant issued for his arrest.

The prosecutor’s office approved the following charges against Hayes:

2 counts of murder

2 counts of felonious assault

1 count of discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises

Surveillance video, obtained by a Riverside business, shows a car which is believed to be Hayes’ girlfriend’s car was in the area of the shooting when it happened, according to investigators.

Hayes’ current whereabouts are not known however police said he’s listed as a Trotwood resident but could be living in Dayton now, possibly in a neighborhood near Dayton Children’s Hospital, Abney said.

Police are seeking both information on Hayes and his girlfriend’s car, described as a black Chrysler 300, with a sunroof and custom rims, with Ohio license plates JDH8313.

If you have information that can help police you’re asked to call or text 937-681-2301 or email police@riversideoh.gov. Tips can be submitted anonymously if requested, police said.