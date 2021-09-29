Charges: Bat, chair and boot used in assault

Sep. 29—HANSKA — A man allegedly hit a woman he knows with a baseball bat, a steel-toe boot, a lawn chair and a flower pot at his Hanska residence.

Brian Lawrence Huber, 39, was charged with felony and gross misdemeanor counts of assault Tuesday in Brown County District Court.

Huber threw boots at a woman as she was leaving his residence during an argument Monday night, according to a court complaint. The woman said one of the boots hit her in the back of the head.

Huber then allegedly got a wood bat and hit the woman in the leg while the woman was carrying a child. Before the woman and child were able to leave in a vehicle, Huber reportedly threw and hit the woman with a metal lawn chair and a ceramic flower pot.

The woman had a bruise on her leg from the bat, the charges say.