Charges boosted to first-degree murder in death of 18-year-old Ocala man

A grand jury has indicted two people for first-degree murder with a firearm on Monday in connection with the shooting death of a young man several months ago outside an Ocala residence.

Ralph Fontil Jr., 23, and a 17-year-old juvenile whose name is withheld by the Ocala Star-Banner because of his age previously were held on second-degree murder charges. Prosecutors said the higher charge was sought due to the heinous nature of the crime.

The defendants appeared in front of County Judge Robert Landt on Tuesday for a hearing, via Zoom, from the Marion County Jail. The judge said both defendants would be held without bail.

Although the minor is at the county jail, he's held separate from adults. The boy has seven other charges against him, including possession of a firearm by a delinquent, principle to armed burglary of a conveyance and felony fleeing or attempt to elude law enforcement.

With second-degree murder, the maximum penalty is life in prison, but the court could reserve judgment. For first-degree murder, the sentence is life in prison.

There's also the possibility of a death sentence, but prosecutors said it doesn't seem likely that they will seek the death penalty in this instance.

The two are accused of killing 18-year-old Kobe Bradshaw outside an Ocala Park Estates home on June 5.

Bradshaw was visiting the home and in the garage when two gunmen snuck up and fired multiple shots. Bradshaw was able to enter the home, where he collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital and later died.

Sheriff's deputies investigating the case said they was able to link Fontil and the teen through video surveillance, cellphone data, vehicle identification, social media and vehicle identification.

Detectives believe Bradshaw's death was retaliation for the death of Chris "Chevy" Chevelon, a 15-year-old Vanguard High School football player who was shot and killed in December 2020 at Sutton Place Apartments.

State Attorney's Office and Ocala police officials wanted to speak with Bradshaw and several others about the 15-year-old's death. They were unable to find him and the others.

