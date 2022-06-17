Charges bound over for trial in Greater Johnstown High School assault case

Jun. 17—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A couple of women traded looks and hostile words in a courtroom lobby as they waited for a preliminary hearing involving their high-school-aged female relatives and an assault case at Greater Johnstown Senior High School.

The confrontation Thursday at Magisterial District Judge Kevin J. Price's office on Franklin Street drew Price to the lobby, where he issued a warning to the families and relocated them to separate rooms until the hearing.

Attorneys for both defendants waived the preliminary hearing and moved all charges for trial at the Court of Common Pleas in Ebensburg.

Sitara Andrea Graham and Rashya Heather Headen, both 18, are accused of assaulting a 16-year-old student at the school in April. Both have been charged by a school resource officer with felony counts of aggravated assault and riot with intent to commit a felony.

According to a complaint affidavit, the defendants allegedly jumped the student in the hallway as she stepped out of a school bathroom.

The court of common pleas could take the case up in September, Assistant District Attorney Forrest B. Fordham III said Thursday. He is prosecuting the case on behalf of the Commonwealth.

Headen is represented by Kimberly Feist, of the Cambria County Public Defender's Office. Graham is represented by attorney Gary Vitko.

After the preliminary hearing was waived, Price further admonished relatives of the students for their conduct minutes prior to the hearing.

"I don't know who started it," he said. "I know there's family here from both parties."

Both defendants have already spent multiple days in jail, and Price said the actions of their relatives put the girls in jeopardy of violating their bond.

"Your actions are putting their freedom in jeopardy — Enough," he said. "These two young ladies are on bond; there are conditions they have to follow. If any are violated, then they go back to jail."

One of the conditions of their bond is to have "no direct or indirect contact with witnesses or victims in the case."

Indirect contact includes contact by relatives, Price said.

He similarly admonished the family of the victim or witness.

"If you want to jeopardize your relative in this case, you are doing a great job," he said.

"We have enough violence in Johnstown. We need adults to act like adults. Everybody is put on notice. Enough. Let the system work. The system will work for everybody. But when we have adults on both sides throwing stones, then it doesn't work."

The court noted that no one from Greater Johnstown School District's administration was present for the hearing.