Charges brought against former Bartlesville High School teacher

Former Bartlesville High School Debate teacher Trey Cabler was charged Tuesday with allegations of supplying alcohol to an underaged person and distributing a controlled dangerous substance within 2,000 feet of a park or school.

The charges in Washington County District Court follow Cabler’s March 25 resignation amid a Bartlesville Public School District misconduct investigation. District officials declined to specify details of the alleged misconduct.

Cabler pleaded not guilty to the charges. District Judge Linda Thomas set bond at $50,000 on the condition Cabler have no contact with the alleged victims, any former BHS students or with any unrelated children.

His next court appearance was set for 9 a.m. on May 13.

More: BHS teacher resigns amid allegations

In a BPSD statement released in March, Granger Meador said the District had informed the Bartlesville Police Department and the parents of the students involved about its investigation.

“When there is a report of potentially serious employee misconduct, the district places an employee on administrative leave to prevent any additional student contacts on school property while the matter is investigated,” Meador said in the statement.

This is an ongoing story and will continue to be updated.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Former Bartlesville High School teacher Trey Cabler charged