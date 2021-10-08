Oct. 8—Charges brought in concealment of infant's death

BY ENTERPRISE STAFF

HIGH POINT — A recent autopsy wasn't conclusive about what caused the death of an infant boy born in High Point last month, but the child's parents have been charged with trying to keep the death a secret.

According to WXII-12 News, investigators said 21-year-old Olivia Billington, of Statesville, gave birth to a baby boy on Sept. 4 in her college dorm room at High Point University with 19-year-old Alex Best, also of Statesville.

Investigators said neither Billington nor Best sought medical care for the infant and he died.

On Sept. 7, High Point Police Department investigators were made aware by Iredell County authorities that someone had taken the infant's body to an area north of Statesville to bury it.

Billington and Best were charged with felony concealment of death, police said Thursday.

Best is accused of burying the infant's body on property at his residence in northern Iredell County, police say.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected," according to a statement released by High Point University on Thursday. "While the High Point Police Department oversees the investigation, the university continues to provide health, safety and support services on campus to all students."