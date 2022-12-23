New charges to couple in connection to death of 4-year-old

Seattle, WA. – The couple accused of the death of 4-year-old KJ Ford went in front of a judge on Thursday. Now, they face an additional charge of first-degree criminal mistreatment.

The King County Prosecutor’s office filed new charges based on new information not known during the couple’s bail hearings. Cynthia Enyeart and Junior Asghedom were charged with second-degree murder before Thursday’s arraignment.

With these new charges, the King County Prosecutor’s Office also provided additional details about the night Ford was found unresponsive in a Queen Anne apartment. According to an officer who spoke with Enyeart, she told them her son had concussion-like symptoms for a few days, even bleeding from his eye and not breathing at times.

The documents reveal Enyeart did not contact 911 until four days after initial Google searches on what to do in those situations.

Those who lived inside the apartment building where Ford was found are still heartbroken over the situation.

“I mean, it’s really bad. It’s a really bad feeling. Especially knowing that a 4-year-old kid so tragically lost his life,” a man who lives in the building said.

He also says he ran into KJ and his mother a few times but didn’t know them personally.

“But when it happens next to your door, it’s a tragic loss,” he said.

Bail has also been raised to $2 million each for Enyeart and Asghedom.