Charges, court docs shed new light on Chiefs parade shooting videos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New charges Tuesday and information about what happened before and after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally shooting are giving the Kansas City metro a better indication of what the chaotic video around that incident really shows.

Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced 18-year-old Dominic M. Miller, of Kansas City, and 23-year-old Lyndell Mays, of Raytown, have both been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Two more suspects charged in Chiefs parade shooting

“From the evidence, it appears that Defendant [Lyndell] Mays was in a verbal argument with another individual,” Peters Baker said.

That argument doesn’t appear in the video FOX4 has from TMZ Sports. But you can see other people’s reaction to Mays allegedly pulling his gun when a person in a red sweatshirt swings a backpack off their back and another person starts to reach into their jacket.

Watch the footage in the video player above.

“Almost immediately, others pulled their firearms,” Peters Baker said. “Defendant [Dominic] Miller was one of those individuals.”

Court documents say multiple people with Miller started pulling their weapons right before the two groups started shooting with hundreds of people nearby.

Chiefs kicker Butker provides jersey for parade shooting victim’s funeral

“While both adults are charged with murder, the evidence tells us that Mr. Miller’s firearm struck Lisa Lopez-Galvan,” Peters Baker said.

Prosecutors say this is only the beginning, and there could be more charges to come.

