Charges in death of West Penn Twp. man held for court

Sep. 1—POTTSVILLE — A Scranton man charged in the Aug. 2 death of a West Penn Twp. business owner had all charges held for court Friday.

The preliminary hearing for Michael Albert, 60, who was present in the courtroom, was moved from Magisterial District Judge Andrew J. Serina's Orwigsburg courtroom to the Schuylkill County Courthouse for security reasons.

Albert, who plead not guilty, is charged with third-degree murder, aggravated assault, homicide by vehicle and theft of services, all felonies; and a misdemeanor charge of recklessly endangering another person.

The charges stem from the death of Mark T. Boyle, 35, who police said was hit and killed by a tri-axle dump truck that Albert was driving. Albert did not testify during the hearing.

However, Elizabeth Boyle, wife of Mark Boyle, and West Penn Twp. Police Chief James Bonner did testify.

Police went to Boyle's business — Mark T. Boyle Welding & Industrial Sandblasting, 725 Penn Drive — after receiving a report of a person struck by a vehicle around 5:50 p.m. Aug. 2.

Upon arriving, they found Boyle on the ground being treated by an EMT before being taken to the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Carbon campus and later to LVH-Cedar Crest, Allentown, where he was pronounced dead at 9 p.m.

Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio ruled the death a homicide.

Under questioning from First Assistant District Attorney Michael J. Stine, Boyle said her husband via phone asked her to come outside and said, "I don't think this is going to end well."

Boyle said that Albert said he was leaving with the 2001 Peterbilt dump truck if her husband was dead or alive.

During her testimony, Boyle said Albert was told he could not take the vehicle because an additional $7,500 was not paid as agreed. While the couple was inside their office, they heard the sound of the dump truck starting. Mark Boyle then went outside.

She said Albert smiled and waved as he took off fast.

Boyle said her husband walked toward the truck, attempting to stop Albert, but was hit with the lift axle tire, which moves up and down on the side of the truck.

"He seen that Mark was under the truck, and he took off," Boyle said.

During his testimony, Bonner said the Penn Mahoning Ambulance arrived on the scene to transport Boyle, who had gone into cardiac arrest. He said Boyle died of "multiple blunt force injuries" because of the collision, and the manner of death is homicide.

Public Defender Christopher M. Riedlinger said it is up to a jury to determine the manner of death.

Riedlinger acknowledged the commonwealth had enough evidence to bound the case over to common pleas for the more "serious" charges but said that the theft of services charge should be dismissed.

"This is a dispute over the amount due," he said.

Stine said Albert made no attempt to pay the remaining amount due and that the charge should stand.

Serina agreed.

Albert remains in the Schuylkill County Prison without bail.

Outside the courthouse, family and friends talked about their loss.

"I just want justice served," said Christine Boyle, 55, of Tamaqua, Mark's mother.

She described her son as quiet, a hard worker and willing to help those in need.

She said she will miss the moments that she was robbed of with him.

"It's just hard to believe somebody could do something like that," she said.

