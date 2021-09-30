Charges dismissed in 2019 gross sexual imposition case

Keith Norman, The Jamestown Sun, N.D.
·1 min read

Sep. 30—Two charges of gross sexual imposition have been dismissed in a Stutsman County case related to a 2019 incident.

Zico Taylor, 35, Coon Rapids, Minn., was accused of forcing another person to have sex in a Dec. 22, 2019, incident. He was arrested on June 2, 2020, when he made an initial appearance in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Stutsman County State's Attorney Fritz Fremgen moved to dismiss the charges on Sept. 9. The motion noted the alleged victim in the case had been charged with providing false information to law enforcement officers, had active arrest warrants and was not cooperating with law enforcement in providing DNA samples necessary to prosecute the case.

The motion to dismiss the case was granted on Sept. 17 by Judge Cherie Clark.

