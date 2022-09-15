Charges dismissed against accused drive-by shooter

Sep. 15—Charges were dismissed Thursday against a Krebs man accused of injuring a man in a drive-by shooting at a McAlester park pending further investigation.

Charges of shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction were dismissed Thursday against 26-year-old Jalen Tyriek Green.

When asked about the dismissal, District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan said investigators are continuing to gather evidence in the shooting.

Jacob Reynolds, who represented Green, was not available for comment at the time the article was being produced.

"We want to make sure that the right charges are filed against the right people," Sullivan said. "So at this time, we moved to dismiss the case against Mr. Green pending further investigation."

Green was accused of leaving Leadership Park, also known as B Street Park, at North B Street and West Jefferson Avenue, Sept. 7, following a fight before returning and allegedly shooting at a group of people with one person being struck.

An affidavit filed in the case states that after the shooting ended, the victim realized he was shot and drove himself to the emergency room at the McAlester Regional Health Center where he was treated and released with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators wrote in their report that Green surrendered himself to police on Sept. 8 with investigators stating in the report the vehicle he was in had several bullet holes in it.

Green told investigators that he showed up to the park and that he had "some old problems with some guys at the park and he was going to settle it," the affidavit states.

The affidavit states Green said he did get into an argument with a man at the park that turned into a fight when "someone started shooting, so he ran to his vehicle and drove away."

According to the affidavit, another person was seen inside the vehicle with Green.

