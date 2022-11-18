Charges dismissed against Blakely nursing home workers accused of neglect

Nov. 18—Charges against three Blakely nursing home workers accused of neglecting a patient's wound were dismissed after a magisterial district judge found there was insufficient evidence to forward the case to Lackawanna County Court.

Attorneys for Kathleen Krajkovich, Alexis Rivera and Danitza Pula-Acosta hailed Judge Alyce Hailstone Farrell's ruling. They faulted Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell for targeting the workers for what they contend was a "systemic failure" at the Aventura at Terrace View nursing home in Blakely.

"This was clearly a systemic problem of being short-staffed and just poor management," said Krajkovich's attorney, Ruth Lenahan. "To isolate and victimize people in health care for something they were clearly not liable for is unconscionable."

Powell said he is disappointed with the ruling, but defended the investigation.

"While it may be a systemic problem also, I believe the case was appropriately charged," Powell said in a statement. "Someone has to speak up for nursing home patients who are not receiving appropriate care."

Krajkovich, 58, of Archbald, a licensed practical nurse; Rivera, a certified nursing assistant; and Pula-Acosta, a temporary nurse's aide, were charged in July with endangering the welfare of a care-dependent person relating to care provided in April to 88-year-old Carmella Mecca.

According to an arrest affidavit, Mecca suffers from dementia, which causes her to clench her hands. That resulted in her fingernails, which were not trimmed, causing a serious wound that, because it went untreated for weeks, became necrotic.

Prosecutors alleged Rivera, 23, and Pula-Acosta, 19, both of Scranton, showered Mecca and checked her skin, but failed to properly fill out paperwork documenting the wound. Krajkovich, a supervisor, signed off on the assessments.

Lenahan and attorneys Paul Walker, who represented Rivera, and Joseph Kalinowski, who represented Pula-Acosta, each said evidence presented during a four-hour preliminary hearing Wednesday showed their clients were unaware of Mecca's injury.

Story continues

Kalinowski and Walker said nursing home employees cannot forcibly move a patient's body part, therefore Pula-Acosta and Rivera did not try to unclench Mecca's hand, which would have revealed the wound. Krajkovich was never told of any issues with Mecca's hand, Lenahan said.

The attorneys also questioned why the three women, who were among many people who cared for Mecca, were the only ones investigated.

To find a particular employee criminally liable, prosecutors would have to show they acted with "reckless disregard" for Mecca's health, Lenahan said.

"It just wasn't there," Lenahan said.

Farrell took the matter under advisement at the conclusion of Wednesday's hearing and later issued an order dismissing all charges.

"I give the magistrate credit for having the courage to throw out something that truly did not deserve to go any further," Walker said.

The attorneys said their clients are relieved, but still deal with the emotional toll the case took on them.

Lenahan said Krajkovich has been a nurse for 36 years and had a "stellar" record. She was so devastated by the charges she left the profession.

"This caused her not only to lose her income but to have her reputation smeared in the public," Lenahan said. "She is not going back to nursing."

Contact the writer: tbesecker@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9137; @tmbeseckerTT on Twitter.