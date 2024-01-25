Charges dismissed against chiropractor

Jan. 24—HIGH POINT — A High Point chiropractor who was arrested and charged last summer with sexual battery and indecent exposure involving a patient he treated had his court case dismissed this week.

The case against Jeffrey Alan Fricke, owner of Affordable Chiropractic Center on Lexington Avenue, was dismissed Tuesday by a judge in Guilford County District Court in High Point. Fricke, who was 64 at the time of the alleged incident, was charged with exposing himself to a female patient and groping her as he was treating her for back pain at his office on Aug. 18.

Guilford County Senior Assistant District Attorney Cyrus Brown told The High Point Enterprise on Wednesday that prosecutors presented evidence — sworn testimony from the patient — to the judge.

"After hearing the evidence presented by the state, the defense attorney requested that the judge dismiss the case based on the law," Brown said.

The assistant district attorney that handled the case argued the merits of the law and that prosecutors objected to the defense request for a dismissal.

The judge interpreted state general statutes based on her understanding of the law regarding the difference between public verses private locations related to the incident. The presiding judge ruled in favor of the defense and dismissed the case, Brown said.

Fricke has one pending case set for February that involves a separate person, Brown said.

Fricke's defense attorney couldn't be reached for comment Wednesday by The Enterprise.

The woman who brought the complaint against Fricke this past August has received public support from the True Healing Under God Civil Rights Group. Organization representative John Barnett told The Enterprise on Wednesday that the group is planning a demonstration in High Point soon.

Group members also will attend the court hearing next month in the other Fricke case, Barnett said.

