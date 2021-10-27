Charges dismissed against Detroit officer who fired at media

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DETROIT (AP) — A judge dismissed charges against a Detroit police officer who was accused of firing rubber pellets at three journalists covering a 2020 protest against police brutality.

Judge Roberta Archer on Tuesday cited a 1931 Michigan law that protects police when an unlawful gathering is declared, the prosecutor's office said.

Daniel Debono, a corporal, was charged with assault. An MLive.com photojournalist and two independent photojournalists were struck with rubber pellets after identifying themselves and raising their hands, investigators said.

“The prosecution argued that the statute does not apply because the journalists were not a part of the protest, and the protest had been cleared at the time and place of the alleged assault by Cpl. Debono,” said Maria Miller of the prosecutor's office. An appeal will be considered.

A message seeking comment from Debono's attorney wasn't immediately returned Wednesday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S., Turkish presidential advisers discuss defense relationship, disagreements

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Top advisers to U.S. President Joe Biden and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke on Wednesday about defense issues and how to resolve disagreements, the White House said, days after Turkey's leader threatened to expel U.S. and other ambassadors. Erdogan over the weekend ordered 10 envoys to be declared "persona non grata" for seeking the release of jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Erdogan adviser Ibrahim Kalin discussed a range of issues including the U.S.-Turkey defense relationship, Afghanistan, the Middle East, the South Caucasus and the Eastern Mediterranean, the White House said in a statement.

  • FHP releases crash video to identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

    A week after a 26-year-old man in a pickup truck was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Colonial Drive and Commerce Boulevard, Florida Highway Patrol has released video of the other driver involved in the incident. The driver of the pickup truck and another driver in a black sedan were both headed west on Colonial Drive before the crash. “Witnesses tell the investigating trooper that the truck ...

  • U.S. issues first passport with "X" gender marker

    The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday it had issued the first U.S. passport with an "X" gender marker, designed to give non-binary, intersex and gender non-conforming people a marker other than male or female on their travel document, according to a statement. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in June that the X marker would be offered as an option on passports, following other countries including Canada, Germany, Australia and India who already offer a third gender on documents. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement that the United States was moving toward adding the "X" gender marker as an option for those applying for U.S. passports or Consular Reports of Birth Abroad.

  • Officer shoots and kills suspect who was firing at police

    Officer shoots and kills suspect who was firing at police

  • Column: If Biden is serious about the climate crisis, he should put nuclear power on the table

    There is no workable path to addressing global warming that does not include a substantial role for nuclear power.

  • Colonial art: Cambridge hands over looted bronze to Nigeria

    A Cambridge University college handed over a bronze cockerel looted from Africa in the 19th century to Nigerian authorities on Wednesday, as part of a modest but growing effort in some European countries to return African art taken by colonial powers. Jesus College is the first U.K. institution to give back one of the artifacts known as the Benin Bronzes. British colonial forces took the Okukor statue in 1897 from the Court of Benin in what is now Nigeria – among thousands of artworks seized by occupying troops -- and it was given to the college in 1905.

  • California man arrested in alleged Gaetz death threat

    A California man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Rep. Matt Gaetz days after the Capitol riot in January, court records show. Authorities said Eugene Huelsman, 58, was arrested last week in the Los Angeles area. Huelsman, of Thousand Oaks, is charged with calling the Florida Republican's office on Jan. 9 and making a threat against Gaetz and his family.

  • KC Police Chief says department will no longer have its officers patrol KCI Airport

    Rick Smith says staffing shortages in the North Patrol Division and other areas necessitated the move.

  • This Dream Vacation Hotspot Is Spiraling Into a Deadly Cartel Battlefield

    DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty ImagesTwo foreign female tourists were caught in a crossfire between rival crime groups and shot to death last Thursday in the high-end resort town of Tulum, Mexico. Three other people were also wounded when the firefight broke out in the popular restaurant, La Malquerida, not far from the beach. Of the two women who were killed, one was from Germany and the other India.“They were just in the wrong place at the wrong time, and got caught in an exchange of gunfire betwee

  • U.S. Embassy Staffer Who Drugged, Molested Women on Video Was in CIA, Feds Say

    FBIWarning: This story contains descriptions of sexual assault.A U.S. Embassy staffer accused of drugging and sexually assaulting at least 24 women over a 14-year period was in fact a longtime CIA employee, the FBI announced Monday, as the bureau urged any possible victims to come forward in the case.Serial molester Brian Jeffrey Raymond, 45, was arrested Oct. 9, 2020, in La Mesa, California, where he had been staying with his parents after abruptly quitting his job at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico

  • New York store clerks beat up would-be burglar with fists in shocking security footage

    New York City store clerks teamed up to thwart a would-be robbery, beating the suspect to the ground with their fists in an incident that was captured by security cameras in the store.

  • ‘Your Honor, This Is Racism’: Black Man Claims Bias Before Getting Longest Sentence So Far In Connection with Jan. 6 Insurrection, Judge Says Not So Fast

    A Black man received the longest sentencing yet in connection to the Capitol riots that took place on Jan. 6. On Thursday, Oct. 21, Troy […]

  • Virginia 'criminal couponer' who robbed $31.8 million used funds for high-end vacations

    According to the FBI, the 'criminal couponer' Lori Ann Talens used funds for high-end home renovations, including a new kitchen, sunroom, and pool.

  • Teacher who didn’t report man trying to have sex with KY student accepts plea deal

    She resigned from her teaching job as state police began investigating the case.

  • These cars are targets for catalytic converter theft, Fort Worth police say

    “If they want it, they’re gonna get it.”

  • Turning the page on Georgia's Stone Mountain

    The state board that oversees Stone Mountain Park, the 3,200-acre park that glorifies the Confederacy and Antebellum South, has selected an entity — the only company to bid — to manage Georgia’s most visited attraction. Why it matters: Stone Mountain has zero connection to the Civil War — no battles were fought there. The monadnock’s mountaintop was the site of the rebirth of the Ku Klux Klan, and activists, residents, and visitors have called for the massive tribute to Confederate generals and

  • Teenager found guilty in Loudoun County bathroom assault

    The teenager accused of sexually assaulting a ninth-grade girl in a Loudoun County, Virginia, high school was found guilty on all charges.

  • Police name Boise mall shooter, say he died in hospital. Coroner identifies victims

    The suspect fired many rounds inside Boise Towne Square before exchanging gunfire with police outside.

  • Mom, Boyfriend Arrested After Abandoned Kids, Boy’s Skeleton Found in House of Horrors

    Screenshot/KHOUThe mother of three children kept in a “deplorable” home in Houston with a decaying body and no adults for months was arrested late Tuesday along with her boyfriend. Gloria Williams, 35, is charged with failure to provide medical care and adequate supervision as well as injury to a child by omission, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Brian Coulter, 31, is charged with felony murder, according to Gonzalez. Police had located and questioned the pair Sunday but released them.Wh

  • Wisconsin boy, 3, died from gunshot wound, medical examiner says

    Major Harris, the subject of an Amber Alert after his mother's death, was found dead in Milwaukee. He'd been shot in the head.