Charges dismissed against ex-Livingston police sergeant who was accused of false report

The case against a former Livingston police sergeant accused of filing a false report has been dismissed by a Merced County judge.

Wapinder Kang, 34, and Officer Harjinder Singh Heer, 24, were arrested in July last year after they allegedly wrote a false report in order to protect a correctional officer’s job after he set off illegal fireworks. The correctional officer’s wife was cited instead of him, the incident report says.

On Monday, however, a judge decided to dismiss the charges against Kang at the close of his preliminary hearing. The purpose of a preliminary hearing is to determine whether there is enough evidence to proceed to the trial phase of the case.

Kang was accused of aiding and abetting the filing of a false police report by directing a subordinate officer to include false and misleading information in his police report, according to a Merced County District Attorney’s Office news release.

Prosecutors said they had submitted body camera evidence and a police report authored by a junior officer in evidence in the case.

Still, that was not enough to convince a judge to move the case forward to trial.

“Although we do not agree with the judge’s decision, we respect the court’s ruling. It is the policy of this office, when evidence of public corruption that amounts to a crime is submitted to the District Attorney’s Office, we will vigorously prosecute the case. Public matters like this case should be dealt with in a public forum,” Merced County District Attorney Kimberly Lewis said in the release.

Heer, also a former police officer, has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for March 25.

According to court documents, Heer was previously convicted of a misdemeanor for driving under the influence with a 0.08% or more blood alcohol concentration in June 2019.