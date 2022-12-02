Charges dismissed against former FLETC student

Dec. 2—Sexual assault charges were dismissed Wednesday in Glynn County Superior Court against a former student at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Brunswick.

The Valdosta-based prosecutor in the case dismissed charges against Gurkan Guven Sahin due to an absence of evidence, according to a court document obtained by The News.

The case was assigned to the office of Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bradfield Shealy after the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney's office recused itself over a conflict of interest.

Sahin, then 20, was arrested by Glynn County police in February 2019 on varying charges of sexual assault in connection with an incident that had allegedly occurred in a dorm room on the FLETC campus

All charges against Sahin have been dismissed.