Charges dismissed against journalist arrested at East Palestine train derailment press briefing

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Wednesday that charges have been dismissed against the journalist arrested while covering a news conference about the East Palestine train derailment.

Yost took to Twitter to announce the dismissal, citing “relevant video and documentary evidence” as the reason the charges were “unsupported by sufficient evidence.”

Yost went on to say:

“While journalists could conceivably be charged for trespass in some situations, this is not one of them. The reporter was lawfully present at a press conference called by the Governor. His conduct was consistent with the purpose of the event and his role as a reporter. Tensions were running high in the days following the derailment and local officials appeared to be following the lead of the National Guard. Regardless of the intent, arresting a journalist reporting at a press conference is a serious matter. Ohio protects a free press under its constitution, and state officials should remember to exercise a heightened level of restraint in using arrest powers.”

NewsNation posted video of correspondent Evan Lambert being arrested in the gymnasium of an elementary school in East Palestine where Gov. Mike DeWine was giving an update about the accident.

“I’m doing fine right now. It’s been an extremely long day,” Lambert said after his release. “No journalist expects to be arrested when you’re doing your job, and I think that’s really important that that doesn’t happen in our country.”

At the end of his news conference, DeWine said he didn’t authorize the arrest and reporters have “every right” to report during briefings.

