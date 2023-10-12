Charges dismissed against Lewiston police captain

Oct. 12—A Lewiston police captain, Rick Fuentes, who was charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure in Kootenai County had the charges dismissed at a hearing last week.

Magistrate Judge Anna Eckhart signed an order for a $300 bond as a civil compromise in the case. With the civil compromise ordered, the criminal charge of indecent exposure was dismissed. Fuentes was ordered to pay $157.50 in court costs and $142.50 for the cost of prosecution.

A judge can agree to a civil compromise when a defendant is charged with a misdemeanor and the case can be resolved through civil action.

The hearing took place Friday in Kootenai County where Eckhart signed the order. Fuentes appeared via Zoom with his attorney, Luke Crawford. Crawford had submitted a request for the case to be dismissed and the civil penalty be imposed.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

According to the court minutes, the hearing began at 1:55 p.m. and ended at 1:56 p.m.

Fuentes was charged after an Aug. 19 incident that took place at a hotel in Coeur d'Alene where he and three others were allegedly naked in the pool area.

Another man who was also initially charged with indecent exposure had his charge changed to disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor.

Fuentes had been placed on paid administrative leave after the incident in August and remained on leave as of Friday, according to the city of Lewiston's human resources department.

Inquiries by the Tribune about his status as of Wednesday weren't immediately returned. Fuentes also didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.