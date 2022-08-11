Charges dismissed against man accused of lewd behavior

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that all charges were dismissed on Jan. 16, 2004.

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford police report they arrested a volunteer Freetown firefighter for exposing himself at least three times to groups of young women including one time when he drove alongside a moving school bus in full view of the students.

Detectives Marc Turgeon Amos Mello and Paul Desrosiers arrested Steven W. Defreitas of County Road Freetown at his home.

Mr. Defreitas had been charged with four felony counts of open and gross lewdness and was held without bail after his arrest. Detectives alleged Mr. Defreitas drove by several bus stops in the early morning hours and approached groups of girls asking for directions. When the girls looked in the car to answer the driver was in the process of exposing himself police said.

Incidents occurred in the vicinity of Acushnet Avenue and Route 140 police said. Police allege Mr. Defreitas approached one of his previous victims earlier this week as she was getting on the bus.

On Jan. 16, 2004, all charges against Mr. Defreitas were dismissed.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Man arrested for suspected lewd behavior