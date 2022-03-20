Charges dismissed against man accused of assault in the Whiteaker

Case update: Both of Sean Mulroy's charges were dismissed Nov. 17, 2020, according to court records, due to Mulroy being deemed unfit to proceed. The decision came following a psychological evaluation for Mulroy and an initial motion to dismiss the charges by his defense attorney Aug. 13, 2020, who stated “there is no substantial probability that defendant will gain or regain the capacity to stand trial in the foreseeable future.” Assistant District Attorney Michael Schneider initially opposed the motion, but on Nov. 16, 2020 Schneider and District Attorney Patricia Perlow submitted their own motion requesting to dismiss the charges.

Original story: Charges against a Eugene man, accused of randomly attacking a person in the Whiteaker earlier this month have been upgraded, a reflection of the victim's injuries.

Sean Diamond Mulroy, 29, allegedly charged at a 65-year-old man standing on the corner of West Sixth Avenue and Monroe Street on May 19. The victim was knocked to the ground by Mulroy, who then allegedly began beating the victim. The two men did not know each other.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. His injuries are still unknown. Mulroy left the scene and while doing so, punched a nearby car, leaving dents in the hood, Eugene police previously said. He was arrested a short time later at West Fourth Avenue and Madison Street, and initially charged with second-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief.

A Lane County Grand Jury decided May 28 to upgrade the charges to first-degree assault, a Measure 11 offense that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 7½ years, one year and eight months longer than the mandatory minimum sentence for second-degree assault.

