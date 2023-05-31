Charges dismissed against Mayor Cavalier Johnson's brother, who was accused in 2022 shooting

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson speaks during the Heal the Hood Block Party and Resource Fair on Saturday on West Burleigh Street between Eighth and 12th streets in Milwaukee.

The case against Allen Addison, the brother of Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, was dismissed Tuesday at the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

According to court records, prosecutors said an essential witness was unavailable and the defense motioned to dismiss, which Milwaukee County Circuit Judge David Feiss granted.

Addison was charged with first-degree reckless injury and possession of a firearm as a felon, accused of shooting a man who a month earlier intervened when a woman told him that Addison was hitting her, according to a criminal complaint.

Addison was arrested on March 30, 2022, six days before Johnson was elected mayor.

Feiss ruled Tuesday that the case will be dismissed without prejudice, meaning charges could be brought in the future.

