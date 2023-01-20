Charges dismissed against Newport Buzz founder

NEWPORT — Local media personality Christian Winthrop has been exonerated from the domestic abuse charges made against him in October.

”The case against Mr. Winthrop was dismissed, and because he was exonerated of criminal wrongdoing, the case was ordered destroyed pursuant to Rhode Island expungement procedures,” Winthrop’s lawyer Kevin Hagan wrote in a statement. “This result was consistent with my previous statement to the Newport Daily News.”

Winthrop runs the website Newport Buzz. In October, The Newport Daily News reported Winthrop was arrested and charged with domestic simple assault and domestic disorderly conduct in connection with two alleged incidents involving a Newport woman in July and September.

The records have since been expunged from Rhode Island court records, as a result of Winthrop’s exoneration. Hagan declined to elaborate further on the details of the case.

“Given the Court’s order that the case be destroyed, it would be inappropriate to comment any further,” Hagan’s statement reads. “I also strive to respect Mr. Winthrop’s privacy, as well as the privacy of any and all witnesses or police representatives involved with the matter.”

