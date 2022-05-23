Charges dismissed against officers who Tased college students pulled over in car
The charges against the officers involved in the shocking two college students with a Taser amid unrest in downtown Atlanta in May 2020 have been dismissed.
A viral video showed officers using their Tasers and forcing the Morehouse and Spelman students out of their car.
Messiah Young suffered a fractured arm and had to get 20 stitches, according to his attorney.
Young and Taniyah Pilgrim said that more than a year after the incident, they’re still haunted and have nightmares.
The couple said they pulled out their phones to record what they were seeing and believe that is why they were targeted.
The special prosecutor concluded that “the actions of the officers were proportional to the force necessary to effectuate the arrests.”
“The video that was widely distributed through media in the days following May 30, 2020, was not an accurate portrayal of the entire encounter between Mr. Young, Ms. Pilgrim, and law enforcement,” the special prosecutor said in a news release.
