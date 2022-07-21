Charges dismissed against Ottumwa chiropractor accused of misdemeanor assault of child

Charges have been dropped against an Ottumwa chiropractor accused of having inappropriate contact with a child.

Dr. Bruce E. Lindberg, 63, was charged April 18 with misdemeanor assault after an alleged incident Feb. 16 with a 10-year-old at his practice. A lawsuit filed by the child's parents in May says Lindberg took the child into a private room to conduct chiropractic services. The complaint alleges Lindberg then hugged the victim and kissed the victim on the top of the head.

Lindberg filed a motion to dismiss on May 17, claiming the complaint failed to provide significant allegations or evidence that his actions were intended to be insulting or offensive.

The court ordered the charges dismissed on July 14. Court documents state Lindberg's actions "are not acts which would inherently show a criminal intent."

Lindberg, who was convicted three decades ago in a child sex case, agreed to stop practicing while the criminal charges were pending, according to an agreement signed with The Iowa Board of Chiropractic. As a result of the agreement, Lindberg's license was suspended May 25.

The Iowa Board of Chiropractic has yet to decide whether Lindberg will be able to apply for reinstatement, a spokesperson said.

A civil case against Lindberg is ongoing. Lindberg is expected to appear virtually in court July 25, according to court documents.

Doctor had prior conviction

Lindberg received six years' probation and was required to register as a sex offender in July 1990 after pleading guilty in Monroe County to two charges of indecent contact with a child and two counts of indecent exposure.

A lawsuit filed by the mother of the victims in that case alleged that in the spring of 1989 Lindberg sexually abused two children in Albia. Lindberg's chiropractic license was suspended in March 1991 but eventually was reinstated.

