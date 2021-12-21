Charges dismissed against passenger in Bluffton shooting

Dec. 20—LIMA — A Toledo woman who was with Findlay resident Ronald David Powell when he stole a vehicle, led police on a high-speed chase and allegedly discharged his firearm in the direction of a Bluffton police officer earlier this month has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors and will not face criminal charges.

Amanda Wrede, 32, was taken into custody Dec. 13 after Powell exchanged gunfire with an unidentified Bluffton Police Department officer who was trying to stop the vehicle Powell was driving.

When Powell refused to stop, the officer followed and someone inside the vehicle, believed to be Powell, fired shots at the officer. Powell eventually stopped on Bentley Road. He and Wrede got out of the vehicle, and Powell reportedly fired more shots at the officer, who returned fire.

Powell and Wrede fled to a field and wooded area, and Wrede was eventually taken into custody. Powell was captured the following day in Monroe County, Michigan.

A spokesman for the Allen County Sheriff's Office said Monday that Wrede, who was being held in the Allen County Jail on a preliminary charge of aiding and abetting, has been released from custody and will not face charges.

Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Juergen Waldick confirmed that Wrede will serve as a key witness for the state in its case against Powell.

Powell is being held in the Monroe County (Michigan) Sheriff's Office jail on multiple outstanding warrants and an additional felony criminal charge of fleeing. He is also wanted on felony charges in Lucas County, Ohio, but is expected to be extradited in the near future to answer to the Allen County charges.