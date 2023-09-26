Charges dismissed against Philadelphia cop who killed Eddie Irizarry at traffic stop

A judge has dismissed all charges, including murder, against a Philadelphia police officer who fatally shot Eddie Irizarry at a traffic stop in August.

Judge Wendy Pew decided Tuesday that there was not enough evidence to charge officer Mark Dial with any crimes. She also ordered that Dial, who had been held without bail, be released from custody.

Dial and his partner, Michael Morris, tailed and eventually pulled over Irizarry’s vehicle on Aug. 14 in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. They said he had been driving erratically and eventually stopped after turning the wrong way down a one-way street.

When Dial and Morris exited their police cruiser to detain Irizarry, Morris spotted Irizarry, 27, reaching for a knife.

“I screamed that he had a knife,” Morris said at Tuesday’s preliminary hearing.

Dial fired six bullets through the closed driver’s window of Irizarry’s car, killing him. Only seven seconds elapsed from the moment Dial exited the police car to the moment he opened fire.

Police initially lied and claimed that Irizarry had exited the vehicle and lunged at officers with a knife. After Irizarry’s family successfully fought for the release of body-camera video that showed otherwise, Philadelphia police backtracked from their initial claims.

However, the bodycam footage, which Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said “speaks for itself,” did show Irizarry holding a knife in his right hand as Dial opened fire.

“When police officers ordered him to show his hands, he instead produced a weapon and pointed it at an armed police officer,” Dial’s defense attorney Brian McMonagle said at a press conference earlier this month. “In no world [are] those facts murder.”

Kranser said his office would appeal the judge’s decision and continue attempting to prosecute Dial for his actions.

“In keeping with our oath to seek justice, we will move to have all criminal charges, including murder, reinstated against this defendant,” the office told ABC News in a statement.

Dial was suspended from the force “with intent to dismiss” because he refused to cooperate with an internal investigation, police said about one week after the shooting.

