Charges dismissed against Somerset DA

Feb. 18—Summary charges filed last fall against Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey L. Thomas II were dismissed this week as part of a deal with Cambria County's top prosecutor.

Thomas, 35, a first-term Republican, was charged with by Richland Township police in October with single counts of disorderly conduct and harassment in connection with incidents at two businesses. Police contended Thomas had verbal altercations with employees at a gymnastics center and a restaurant over what he claimed were issues involving his daughter's birthday party.

Both counts were dismissed Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer he said no preferential treatment was given to Thomas.

Thomas, through defense attorney Ryan Tutera, said the events that led to the summary charges was unfortunate.

"My client is pleased to put this matter in the rear view mirror and continue in his service to the people of Somerset County as their top law enforcement official," Tutera said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .