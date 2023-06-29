Charges dismissed against St. Paul man accused of sex assault near state Capitol

A criminal case against a St. Paul man accused of sexually assaulting a woman last summer has been dismissed.

Louis Rogers, 65, was charged Aug. 22 with first-degree criminal sexual conduct after the woman reportedly identified him as the suspect through a photo an officer showed her shortly after the alleged incident.

Though the woman identified Rogers as the suspect, DNA testing ultimately cleared him of involvement, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a St. Paul police spokesman, on Thursday.

The Ramsey County attorney’s office dismissed the charge against Rogers this month, according to court records.

“After further investigation, it became clear through video and DNA that the charge against Louis Rogers is no longer supported by the evidence,” Dennis Gerhardstein, county attorney’s office spokesman, said Thursday. “The investigation will continue.’

The DNA that was collected has not been matched to a suspect, Ernster said. If that happens, he said, police would contact the victim about moving forward with the case.

Officers were sent to the 400 block of Park Street just before 7 a.m. after a report of a sexual assault that had occurred there about 10 minutes earlier. A 37-year-old woman reported a man she didn’t know grabbed her around the neck at a light-rail transit kiosk near the Capitol and forced her to go to a church stairwell, where he sexually assaulted her, according to the criminal complaint.

She said the man threatened to “snap her neck” if she did not comply with his demands for sex.

She gave officers a description of the man and said he had a vertical scar on his stomach that was about 6 to 7 inches in length. She was taken to a hospital for a sexual assault exam.

Officers soon located a man at a nearby gas station who matched the description. An officer took a photo of the man, then went to the hospital to speak with her. When she was shown the photo, her “eyes grew big” and she stated, “Oh my god. That’s him. That’s him. I’m positive that is him,” the complaint said. Police later identified the suspect as Rogers.

In a formal interview with police, Rogers denied knowing the woman, saying he had never seen her before. He later recanted that statement and said he had seen her on the train “a few times,” according to the complaint. He denied encountering her that day and assaulting her. He said he did not know how she knew about the scar on his stomach.

Rogers pleaded not guilty to the sexual assault charge at a Sept. 20 court hearing. His attorney did not return calls for comment this week.

Mara H. Gottfried contributed to this report

Related Articles