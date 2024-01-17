Charges dismissed against treatment center employee acccused of sexually assaulting clients

Jan. 16—ROCHESTER — Charges against a Stewartville woman accused of sexually assaulting two clients while employed by the Oakridge Treatment Center have been dropped in Olmsted County District Court.

A felony charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and criminal sexual conduct, prohibited occupational relationship against Heidi Lynn Aarre, 43, were dismissed Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

Arianna Whitney, associate county attorney at the Olmsted County Attorney's Office, filed a motion to dismiss the charges writing, there is insufficient evidence for the state to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

In an interview with law enforcement Jan. 26, 2022, Aarre denied the alleged assaults and said one of the clients making allegations was blackmailing her. Aarre also admitted to law enforcement that she had violated Oakridge facility staff policy by buying gifts for one of the clients and kissing them, according to the complaint filed against her.