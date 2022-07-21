Charges dismissed against wife of former coroner Bill Hintz in fraud scheme

ROCKFORD — All of the charges against the wife of former Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz have been dismissed.

Michelle Hintz appeared in court Thursday morning in front of Judge Joe McGraw. Hintz completed all the deferred-prosecution requirements which allowed all of the charges against her to be dismissed.

Hintz also had her bond of $13,500 returned to her.

Related: Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz pleads guilty to theft, misconduct charges

The allegations against Hintz were part of a 2020 indictment that accused her and her husband of using a Winnebago County credit card and a county-issued gasoline card for their personal use. She was initially charged with seven counts of fraud and theft.

Bill Hintz admitted Wednesday to using the cards on a number of occasions to pay for things like hotel rooms, meals, and trips to his son's travel hockey tournaments. He was sentenced to six months in jail and ordered to pay the county more than $32,000 in restitution. He resigned as coroner Wednesday morning.

Michelle Hintz is represented by Rockford attorney Seth Mangold. Because her husband worked for the county, her case was prosecuted by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

Jim Hagerty covers general news, schools, and courts. Contact him at 815-987-1345 or jhagerty@rrstar.com. Twitter: @jimhagerty Facebook: /hagertyjim

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Fraud charges in Winnebago County against Michelle Hintz dismissed