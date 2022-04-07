Charges dismissed against Willmar man accused of assault

Apr. 7—WILLMAR

— Charges have been dismissed against a man who had been accused of striking a woman in the face and assaulting her with a power drill.

The charges against Manual Lisandro Perez Mendez, 41, were dismissed Monday in Kandiyohi County District Court. He had faced second-degree assault and misdemeanor domestic assault charges for the May 2021 alleged assault.

According to court records, a change in witness testimony gave the prosecution insufficient evidence to prove the charges, and Assistant County Attorney Laura Garvey dismissed the charges "in the interests of justice."

Mendez was released from jail on bond the day after his first court appearance in May.

According to court records, a woman told authorities that he had hit her in the face and had attacked her with a power drill in the vehicle. Authorities saw a wound consistent with a drill bit on her hip.

The woman recently gave a statement to law enforcement saying she had turned on the drill, and it had become tangled in her dress.