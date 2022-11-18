Charges dismissed, deferred in couple's child abuse case

Nov. 18—NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor's office has dismissed child abuse charges that a Saginaw mother was facing and deferred prosecution of a related charge of child endangerment filed on her husband.

Two counts of child abuse and a single count of child endangerment against Jamie L. Taylor, 34, were dismissed Nov. 9 in Newton County Circuit Court, with the prosecutor's office citing the discovery of new information that called into question statements made two years ago by two children.

The children at an interview at the Children's Center in Joplin had said they were abused physically, and that food and water were withheld from them by the parents in the household.

The father, Gregory Taylor, had been charged with child endangerment based on the girls' statements.

The prosecutor's office told the Globe on Thursday that the father's charge was being deferred in light of the new information that surfaced and of both girls having been removed from his immediate care and custody.