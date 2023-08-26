Charges dismissed in domestic assault case

Aug. 25—A rural Joplin man facing charges that he assaulted an ex-girlfriend two years ago saw similar charges accusing him of assaulting another girlfriend this year dismissed this week.

Terry L. Thompson, 63, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on single counts of first-degree domestic assault and second-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. The hearing was scuttled when the prosecutor's office announced that the charges were being dismissed in light of the reluctance of witnesses to testify against Thompson.

Thompson had been arrested on the charges April 18 after purportedly trying to hit his girlfriend with a vehicle and repeatedly attempting to run the vehicle of another man in her company off the road, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Thompson was ordered two years ago to stand trial on domestic assault and stalking charges involving another girlfriend. Those charges remain pending in a trial division of the court.

