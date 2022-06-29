Charges dismissed in Joplin officer assault case

Jun. 29—NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor's office has dismissed two felony counts that a 44-year-old man has been facing in an assault case involving a Joplin police officer two years ago.

Assistant Prosecutor Mitch Cross said charges of first-degree assault of a special victim and resisting arrest that had been filed on Eric T. Falkensten, of Joplin, were dismissed Monday in Newton County Circuit Court upon the defendant's completion of a six-month period of deferred prosecution without incurring any new charges.

Falkensten was arrested and charged when he purportedly became belligerent with two officers who were responding Jan. 1, 2020, to a noise complaint about fireworks being set off outside his home on Hickory Lane in Joplin. A probable-cause affidavit alleged that he struck one of the officers, breaking his glasses and inflicting a concussion.

Cross said that prosecution of the charges was deferred for six months and ultimately dismissed with the concurrence of the officer injured in the case. The defendant still faces a misdemeanor charge of peace disturbance in the incident.

