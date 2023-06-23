Charges dismissed in Joplin shooting case

Jun. 22—A 30-year-old Joplin man's assault charges — stemming from the shooting of another man March 28 — were dismissed Thursday when the state's witnesses did not show up to testify against him at a preliminary hearing.

Aaron A. Birdsong was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. But the prosecutor's office instead announced that they were dismissing the charges due to a lack of cooperation on the part of their witnesses.

Birdsong was arrested following the shooting of Marvin Willoughby in the leg at 1808 W. 20th St. the morning of March 28.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case stated that Birdsong went to the home of Willoughby and his girlfriend on Junge Bouelvard and asked to speak with the girlfriend, who had been in a relationship with Birdsong.

Willoughby woke his girlfriend up and told her Birdsong was there to see her. The affidavit states that she gave Birdsong a hug, and the three had a conversation about her dating Willoughby. As she then walked away, according to the affidavit, she heard a gunshot and turned to find Birdsong walking out the door and Willoughby telling her: "He shot me."

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.